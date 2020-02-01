Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $345.29 million, a P/E ratio of -240.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

