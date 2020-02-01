Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CSOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.
Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.80. 351,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $64.45.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $461,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,473,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
