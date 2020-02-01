Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.80. 351,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $461,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,473,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.