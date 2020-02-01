Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading 6.1% Higher

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, 2,503,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,478,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

