Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Cortex has a total market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinTiger, DragonEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Huobi, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Bithumb, UEX, OKEx, DDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

