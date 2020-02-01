CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Price Up 14.5%

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) shares shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.29, 672,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,617,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get CounterPath alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

In other CounterPath news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.