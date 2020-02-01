Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Trading Down 6%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.30, 1,284,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,759,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Covetrus by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,415 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covetrus by 838.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 250,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

