Cream (CRM) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $39,935.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.01245193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046127 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00203096 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001821 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

