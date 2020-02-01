Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $150.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IR stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $98.66 and a twelve month high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

