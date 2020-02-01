Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.03. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 3,123,957 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

