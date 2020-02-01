Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.03. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 3,123,957 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.