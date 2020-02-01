Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $97.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

