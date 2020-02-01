Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.15–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.9 million.Cree also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.
CREE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,376. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
