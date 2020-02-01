Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Criteo stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 554,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,186. Criteo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 84.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

