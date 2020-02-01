Critical Survey: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) versus Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Bank of SC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Bank of SC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Univest Financial and Bank of SC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.52 million 2.61 $65.72 million $2.26 10.99 Bank of SC $20.13 million 5.25 $7.32 million N/A N/A

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of SC.

Volatility & Risk

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of SC has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and Bank of SC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 23.51% 10.20% 1.28% Bank of SC 34.69% 14.93% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Univest Financial and Bank of SC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of SC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univest Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Bank of SC.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of SC pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of SC has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bank of SC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of SC beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 4.6 million USD. The company has generated a net income of 44,094 USD in December 31, 2017. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

