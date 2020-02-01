CROAT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, CROAT has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $70,274.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,110,812 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

