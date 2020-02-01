CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.71

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $7.00. CRYO-CELL International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,005 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Get CRYO-CELL International alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark L. Portnoy sold 134,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $1,044,721.98. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CRYO-CELL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYO-CELL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.