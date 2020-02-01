Crypto Sports Price Up 48.4% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $904,817.00 and $661.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004024 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021873 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122526 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,557,310 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,170 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

