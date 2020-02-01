CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) PT Raised to $72.00 at Sidoti

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

CSWI opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $766,800. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 287.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $7,186,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $6,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $1,843,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

