CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $79,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,669. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

