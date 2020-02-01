Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Cubic worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 1,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 123,956 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE:CUB opened at $65.29 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

