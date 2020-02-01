Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $265,569.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $265,569.00 and $768.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,297,355 tokens. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Token Trading

