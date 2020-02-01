Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 785,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

