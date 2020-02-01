Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CMLS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238. The firm has a market cap of $217.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $38,574.62. Insiders sold a total of 20,972 shares of company stock worth $298,076 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

