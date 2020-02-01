Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.22. 455,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,838. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -174.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,446,365 shares of company stock worth $80,882,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $964,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,155 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 16.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 405,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,433,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 222,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

