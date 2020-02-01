CVCoin Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, HADAX, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $511,377.00 and $69,457.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

