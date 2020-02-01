Cwm LLC Acquires 3,705 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3,221.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.97. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

