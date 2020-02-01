Cwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $60,361,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $16,950,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,427 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75.

