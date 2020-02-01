Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000.

JKG opened at $208.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.97 and a 1-year high of $215.64.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

