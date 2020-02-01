Cwm LLC Raises Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2,713.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 449,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $34.11 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

