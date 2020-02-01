CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.