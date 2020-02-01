D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $3.98 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $18.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

DHI stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

