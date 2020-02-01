DA Davidson Increases Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $310.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.35.

NYSE:GS traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $237.75. 3,482,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

