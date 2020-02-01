DA Davidson Raises Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $134.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.75.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.