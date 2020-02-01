DA Davidson Upgrades Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $34.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXS. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.