Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.06.

DHR traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

