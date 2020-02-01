Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.06.

DHR traded down $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

