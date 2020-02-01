DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.00 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $15,520.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.88 or 0.05889828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00127431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

