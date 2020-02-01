Dash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.01 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $118.75 or 0.01260460 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Bit-Z, Bisq and HBUS. Dash has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,302,950 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gate.io, Coinrail, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, Coinsquare, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, Graviex, Iquant, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Koineks, Upbit, Coindeal, Exrates, Kuna, Tidex, LocalTrade, Exmo, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Liqui, Mercatox, Binance, Coinroom, Indodax, Negocie Coins, Cryptomate, Poloniex, ABCC, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, LBank, Bitsane, Bithumb, Coinhub, BiteBTC, Kucoin, C2CX, Bisq, ACX, ZB.COM, Bittylicious, xBTCe, Coinbe, C-Patex, BitFlip, TradeOgre, BX Thailand, B2BX, WazirX, Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, HBUS, Braziliex, CoinEx, YoBit, Bibox, Liquid, Coinsuper, BitBay, Crex24, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Bitfinex, WEX, Altcoin Trader and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

