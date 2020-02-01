Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

DVA stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.87. 1,723,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $85.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Davita during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Davita during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Davita by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

