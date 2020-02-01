DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Down 13.2%

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.84, approximately 3,105,012 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 548,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

