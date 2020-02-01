DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $29.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

