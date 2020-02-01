Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $230.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.50.

NYSE:DECK traded up $13.53 on Thursday, reaching $190.91. 2,520,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $199.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

