Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $199.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.