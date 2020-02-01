Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.40-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,748. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $199.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

