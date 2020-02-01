Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

DKL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 52,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

