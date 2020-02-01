Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of TowneBank worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 392,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,530,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $26.55 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

