Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 370.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 92.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 184,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

