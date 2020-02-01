Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 119,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

MAN opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.