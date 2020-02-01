Desire 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,057.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,475.00 and approximately $9,057.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,388.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.01932948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.04022439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00739755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00766933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00729266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

