Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.11. 109,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,833. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
