Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.11. 109,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,833. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $22.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

