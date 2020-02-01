Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 52-week low of $150.88 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

